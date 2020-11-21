-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.01). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,455,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

