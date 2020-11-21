$0.57 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

