$0.57 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.79. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE WLK opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

