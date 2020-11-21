-$0.31 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.53). Genesco reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.