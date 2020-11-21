-$0.31 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.53). Genesco reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GCO stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.63.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
