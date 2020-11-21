-$0.14 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.22 and a quick ratio of 22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.