Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 415 by Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 415 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 385.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

