ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

