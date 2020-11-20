ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. BidaskClub upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

