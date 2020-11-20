Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Strong-Buy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSTR. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $226.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.25 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,390,530. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

