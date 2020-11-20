Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to “Hold”

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

