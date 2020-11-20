Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Hold

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

