Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

