Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,507,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

