Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,738 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.