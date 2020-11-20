Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

