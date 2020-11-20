Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

