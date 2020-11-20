Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after buying an additional 508,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 177.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 44.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.