Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

