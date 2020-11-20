Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

