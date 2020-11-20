Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.57. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE MD opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.