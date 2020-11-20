Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YTEN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

