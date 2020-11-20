Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.0876 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $920,663.68 and $273,621.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00349059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00050703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00035265 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,510,975 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.