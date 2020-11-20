YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.