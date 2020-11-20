XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $57.71 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.70 to $57.71 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of XPEV opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $51.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,496,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

