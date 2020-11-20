Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

