Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

