Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

