World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

