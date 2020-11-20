Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.55.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

