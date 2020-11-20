WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.24

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 106451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

