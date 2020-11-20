Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $144.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $107.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.07. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

