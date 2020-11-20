Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

WSM opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.07. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

