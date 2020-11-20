Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

WSM stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

