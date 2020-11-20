William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDXX stock opened at $457.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

