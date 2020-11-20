Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $62,540.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

