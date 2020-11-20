WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.64

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 41571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Get WestRock alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.