Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 61.2% in October

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMC. Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

