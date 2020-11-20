Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
NYSE:SBI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.77.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
