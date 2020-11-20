Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.