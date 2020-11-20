Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,321 shares of company stock worth $1,273,664 over the last ninety days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

