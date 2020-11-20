Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $68.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,991,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

