Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $56.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

