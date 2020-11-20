Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

WB stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

