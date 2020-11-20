Wedbush Lowers Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Neutral

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.40 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

