Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Waters by 1.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 75,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 230.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Waters by 5.1% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $226.35 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

