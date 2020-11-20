WandX (WAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One WandX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, WandX has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. WandX has a market cap of $102,911.99 and approximately $43.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

