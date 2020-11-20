Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $155.00 at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $147.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.57. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.