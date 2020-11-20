Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,061 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,262. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,888,000 after acquiring an additional 302,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wabtec by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

