W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

GWW stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $424.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $558,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

