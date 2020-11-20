Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of VNO opened at $39.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

